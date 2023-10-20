Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.3% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Argus assumed coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.89.

CCI opened at $85.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.65. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.00 and a 12 month high of $153.98.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

