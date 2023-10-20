Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after buying an additional 348,178 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 18,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 34.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

VWOB opened at $57.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.97. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $64.66.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2966 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.