Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

FTSL opened at $45.75 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.