Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 385 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
FTSL opened at $45.75 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $46.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.38.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Dividend Announcement
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Commercial Vs Investment Bank, Two Powerhouses Have THIS To Say
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- América Móvil Stock Has Nowhere to go but Higher
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- Is Netflix a Buy After Its Post-Earnings Surge
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.