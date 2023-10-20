Mutual Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100,996.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601,188,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,018,900,000 after buying an additional 600,594,035 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 179.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,534,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835,071 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,382 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 82.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,741,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,750,000 after purchasing an additional 788,700 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of XBI stock opened at $67.09 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day moving average is $80.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

