Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

BATS:ICF opened at $48.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.09. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

