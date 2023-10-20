Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.63. The company has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $205.43 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

