Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 61,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 14.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 201,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,593,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the second quarter worth approximately $479,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $23.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.40. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $31.74.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). PPL had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

