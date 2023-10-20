Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in X. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United States Steel by 1.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 37.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,804 shares of company stock worth $3,378,202. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Steel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE X opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.37. United States Steel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $33.65.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.05%. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on X. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Steel in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on United States Steel from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.13.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

