Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 157.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,665 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

