Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:IYC opened at $65.17 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $73.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.96.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

