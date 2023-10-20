Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,954 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOL stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $19.72.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

