Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Maria Black sold 17,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.03, for a total transaction of $4,418,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,782 shares in the company, valued at $18,051,533.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John Ayala sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.79, for a total transaction of $7,071,186.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,693,077.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,469 shares of company stock valued at $43,287,670 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.9 %

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $246.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 107.15% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.98%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

