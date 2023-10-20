Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,499,629,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 683.3% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IHI stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.43. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1 year low of $44.66 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

