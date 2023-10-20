Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after buying an additional 354,121 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 19.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,035,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,544,000 after acquiring an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 289,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 30,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 270,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $44.26 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.51.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

