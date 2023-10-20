Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.78 Million Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,513 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Shopify by 99.1% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 54,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,179 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its position in Shopify by 9,220.5% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 44,179 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 43,705 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $442,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. boosted its position in Shopify by 8.9% during the second quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.95.

Shopify Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.83 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $66.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 32.13%.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

