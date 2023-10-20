Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 88.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PECO shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.24, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.65. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.99.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 254.35%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

