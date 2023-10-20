Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $741,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 94,081 shares during the period.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA PULS opened at $49.37 on Friday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.88 and a twelve month high of $49.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.31.
PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Profile
The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.
