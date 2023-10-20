Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 5,627 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

GDX opened at $29.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.71. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $22.58 and a 52 week high of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

