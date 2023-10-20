Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 82.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 32,689 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN opened at $20.96 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

