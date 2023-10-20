Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 10,661 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,661 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.23. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $24.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.