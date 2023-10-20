Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 127 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNTK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $136.24 on Friday. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.49 and a 1-year high of $148.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The company has a market cap of $516.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Company Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

