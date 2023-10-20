Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,153,830,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $157.07 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.36%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares in the company, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

