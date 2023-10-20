Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 13,421 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 41.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,421 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc bought 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,111,524 shares of company stock worth $75,941,956 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE NEE opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.63 and a 200-day moving average of $70.53. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

