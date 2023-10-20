Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 57,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Par Pacific as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

PARR stock opened at $32.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 2.03. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $37.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.71.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Par Pacific news, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,833,212.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $114,656.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,617,780. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PARR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

