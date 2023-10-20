Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Natera from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

NASDAQ:NTRA traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.17. 53,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Natera has a 12-month low of $34.00 and a 12-month high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $33,540.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $33,540.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,206,820.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,711,539. Insiders own 9.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth $111,690,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 473.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,478,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,298 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Natera by 2,280.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,202,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,873 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Natera by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after purchasing an additional 577,214 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

