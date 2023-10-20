NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $219.10

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 219.10 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 219.45 ($2.68), with a volume of 5931552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 222.40 ($2.72).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 320 ($3.91) to GBX 260 ($3.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 330 ($4.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 370 ($4.52) to GBX 320 ($3.91) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 325.71 ($3.98).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 230 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 246.44. The stock has a market cap of £19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2.29%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,555.56%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

