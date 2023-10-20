NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.35

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 76096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.11.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

