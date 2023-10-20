NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.35

NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.35 and last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 76096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on NCR Voyix in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on NCR Voyix
NCR Voyix Trading Down 0.5 %
NCR Voyix Company Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NCR Voyix
- How to Invest in Esports
- Institutions Buy Consumer Staples, is the Bottom in?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Fastenal or Simpson Manufacturing: Which is the Better Buy?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Can These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Outpace Nvidia’s Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.