Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) versus Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Head to Head Review

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) and Necessity Retail REIT (NASDAQ:RTL) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Necessity Retail REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artis Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Necessity Retail REIT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus price target of $8.95, indicating a potential upside of 102.49%. Necessity Retail REIT has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Artis Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Necessity Retail REIT.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Necessity Retail REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Necessity Retail REIT pays out -69.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Necessity Retail REIT has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Necessity Retail REIT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $0.96 4.62 Necessity Retail REIT $454.86 million 2.25 -$82.51 million ($1.22) -6.24

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Necessity Retail REIT. Necessity Retail REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Artis Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and Necessity Retail REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artis Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A Necessity Retail REIT -30.43% -8.87% -3.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Necessity Retail REIT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust beats Necessity Retail REIT on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust with a portfolio of industrial, office and retail properties in Canada and the United States. Artis's vision is to build a best-in-class asset management and investment platform focused on growing net asset value per unit and distributions for investors through value investing in real estate.

About Necessity Retail REIT

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is the preeminent publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on "Where America Shops". RTL acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of primarily necessity-based retail single-tenant and open-air shopping center properties in the U.S.

