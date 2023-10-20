Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.75.

NYSE:KVYO opened at $30.00 on Monday. Klaviyo has a 1-year low of $29.89 and a 1-year high of $39.47.

In other news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total value of $339,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 4,919,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $139,310,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 663,769 shares in the company, valued at $18,797,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service platform to enable its customers to send the right messages at the right time across email, short message service (SMS), and push notifications. The company offers Klaviyo, a marketing automation platform that sends personalized and targeted messages.

