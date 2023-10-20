NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Trading Down 6%

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.64 and last traded at $7.64. Approximately 129,421 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 528,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NRDS shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.17.

NerdWallet Trading Down 3.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $565.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 729.73 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.11). NerdWallet had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NerdWallet news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen acquired 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in NerdWallet by 1,094.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NerdWallet in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NerdWallet by 542.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

