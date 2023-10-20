Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Nerdy in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nerdy from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Nerdy in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nerdy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn purchased 15,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $75,042.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,713,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,032,151.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Nerdy news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 15,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,042.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,713,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,032,151.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 37,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $157,946.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,634,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,896,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,872 shares of company stock worth $425,432 and sold 102,163 shares worth $387,681. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the third quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 30,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 25.0% during the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 3,036.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Nerdy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Nerdy Price Performance

Nerdy stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. Nerdy has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $5.37.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. Nerdy had a negative net margin of 28.84% and a negative return on equity of 79.68%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nerdy will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

