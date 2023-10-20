Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Lifted to “Buy” at DZ Bank

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $465.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

NFLX has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.11.

Netflix Stock Up 16.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $401.77 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.09 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a market capitalization of $178.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $401.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

