Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Lowered to $500.00 at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $437.34.

NFLX opened at $401.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $178.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $401.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $394.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.09 and a 52-week high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 4,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.24, for a total transaction of $2,091,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,714 shares of company stock worth $50,138,516 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

