New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Head to Head Comparison

New York Mortgage Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT are both real estate companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.4%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 30.9%. ARMOUR Residential REIT pays out -141.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $153.47 million N/A N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT $228.43 million 3.10 -$229.93 million ($3.40) -4.57

Analyst Recommendations

New York Mortgage Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for New York Mortgage Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 1 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 77.08%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT -23.32% 15.92% 1.57%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ARMOUR Residential REIT beats New York Mortgage Trust on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

(Get Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments. It also invests in other securities backed by residential mortgages for which the payment of principal and interest is not guaranteed by a GSE or government agency. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust under the Internal Revenue Code. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vero Beach, Florida.

