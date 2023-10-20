NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Receives $22.41 Average Price Target from Analysts

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.41.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXGN. Truist Financial upped their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Guggenheim cut NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,183,000 after acquiring an additional 416,763 shares during the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 794.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $23.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.27.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

