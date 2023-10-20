NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Up 62%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 62% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.96 and last traded at C$1.96. Approximately 148,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 50,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.75. The firm has a market cap of C$264.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.62.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

