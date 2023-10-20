NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NICE. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, October 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NICE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $238.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $249.00.

NICE opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. NICE has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.1% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of NICE by 92.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 26.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NICE by 3.6% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

