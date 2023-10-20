NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $225.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $343.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $278.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $158.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. NICE has a one year low of $157.25 and a one year high of $231.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $581.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NICE by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

