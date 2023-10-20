NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,006 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 35,551 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in NIKE by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 352,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,871,000 after buying an additional 8,239 shares during the period. First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of NIKE by 449.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 50,712 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,597,000 after buying an additional 41,484 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 288,014 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.1% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 826,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $91,386,000 after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $103.10. 1,301,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,295,708. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.24 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $156.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.80.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.