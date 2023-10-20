Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,659 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.7% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 248,082 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton grew its stake in Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 14,781 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vickerman Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,746,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $233.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $250.06. The stock has a market cap of $434.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

