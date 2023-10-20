Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nokia Oyj Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.20. The company had a trading volume of 5,516,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,311,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.60. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $4.04. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

