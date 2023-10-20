Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) PT Lowered to $5.10

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.90 to $5.10 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.87% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $7.24 to $6.85 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,943. The company has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 696.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 744,800 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 5.7% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 30,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nokia Oyj by 8.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

