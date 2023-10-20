Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Nokia Oyj updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.6 %

Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,779,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,307,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.97. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $5.11.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 9.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,416,000 after buying an additional 3,569,621 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,767,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,485,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.52.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.