Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,475 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $201.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $186.82 and a 52 week high of $261.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.