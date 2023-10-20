Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stake Lessened by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,217 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Vertical Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.60. 367,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,606. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.79. The company has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $186.82 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

