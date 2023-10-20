Northern Trust Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:NTRSO)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRSO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.2938 per share on Monday, January 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Northern Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTRSO opened at $18.30 on Friday. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.90.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

