Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Northland Power Price Performance
NPIFF stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.
Northland Power Company Profile
