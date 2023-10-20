Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Announces Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, October 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Price Performance

NPIFF stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

