Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Trading Up 20.8%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.50 and last traded at C$3.43. 142,788 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 236% from the average session volume of 42,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.84.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.27. The stock has a market cap of C$219.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's holds interest in the Matawinie Mine Project and the Battery Material Plant project situated in the Montreal, Quebec.

