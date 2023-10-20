Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 283,190 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 131,860 shares.The stock last traded at $147.01 and had previously closed at $148.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOVT shares. TheStreet lowered Novanta from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novanta in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Novanta alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.59.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $229.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novanta

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total transaction of $225,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,311,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Novanta by 39.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Novanta during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.