Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 318,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,368 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $32,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $94.64 on Friday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $75.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $200.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.